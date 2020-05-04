This summer's Holt Fest canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi Township has canceled this summer's Holt Fest because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was scheduled for Aug. 15 but organizers say the uncertainty and the desire to protect the staff, vendors and people who planned to attend left them with no choice.

Holt Fest director Chuck Grinnell tells said the event will be back on Aug. 14, 2021. He released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“I am saddened to announce we have decided to cancel the 2020 Holt Fest in an effort to protect the health and safety our staff, residents, vendors and everyone who planned to attend the community celebration. We were excited to present what we had in store for this year’s festival, but are committed to a bigger, better Holt Fest next year. Please mark your calendars for Saturday, August 14, 2021, and we’ll look forward to seeing you there.”

