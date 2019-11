Tech company Century-Link is paying people to watch Hallmark movies.

To be paid $1,000 you're required to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies during the 12 days before Christmas.

But first you have to apply. Century-Link is accepting applications from now through December 6.

If you are chosen the company will pay you $1,000.

The catch, you have to be willing to document your feelings about the movie marathon on social media.

