"This Is Us" writer died by suicide, officials say

Jas Waters, writer of the popular TV show "This Is Us" has died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Corner.

Waters died Tuesday at the age of 39.

Writers of the show have posted a tribute to Waters on their Twitter page, saying they were "devastated" to lose her, sending their condolences.

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

The stars of the show took to social media to mourn her death.

We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration ❤️ — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) June 11, 2020

Waters wrote 18 episodes of "This Is Us" and was also a write on the Showtime series "Kidding" in addition to helping create the story for the 2019 movie "What Men Want."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resourcesfor additional resources

