"This Is Us" writer died by suicide, officials say

Jes Waters died Tuesday at the age of 39. (Source: TODAY)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:59 AM, Jun 12, 2020

(WILX) -- Jas Waters, writer of the popular TV show "This Is Us" has died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Corner.

Waters died Tuesday at the age of 39.

Writers of the show have posted a tribute to Waters on their Twitter page, saying they were "devastated" to lose her, sending their condolences.

The stars of the show took to social media to mourn her death.

Waters wrote 18 episodes of "This Is Us" and was also a write on the Showtime series "Kidding" in addition to helping create the story for the 2019 movie "What Men Want."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resourcesfor additional resources

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

 