Third judge blocks policy for green card denials

A third federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's plans to deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid food stamps and other government benefits.

U.S. District Judge Rosanna Molouf Peterson in Spokane, Washington, issued a nationwide injunction Friday, around the same time that judges in New York and California announced similar decisions.

The preliminary injunctions come four days before the policy was set to take effect. They are a blow to one of Trump's most aggressive measures yet to cut legal immigration and make it based more on employment skills than family ties.

Washington and 13 other states challenged the administration's so-called `public charge' rules. The other states are Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Virginia.

