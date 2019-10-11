Third judge blocks policy for green card denials

Source: MGN -- The lawsuit in New York is one of several legal challenges nationwide to one of Trump's most aggressive steps to cut legal immigration. Advocates say the rule changes are discriminatory because they would deny legal residency and visas to immigrants who don't have money.
NEW YORK (AP) A third federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's plans to deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid food stamps and other government benefits.

U.S. District Judge Rosanna Molouf Peterson in Spokane, Washington, issued a nationwide injunction Friday, around the same time that judges in New York and California announced similar decisions.

The preliminary injunctions come four days before the policy was set to take effect. They are a blow to one of Trump's most aggressive measures yet to cut legal immigration and make it based more on employment skills than family ties.

Washington and 13 other states challenged the administration's so-called `public charge' rules. The other states are Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Virginia.

