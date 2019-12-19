Thieves target Grass Lake florist

A mid-Michigan florist has been the target of some holiday thieves.

"Designs by Judy" in Grass Lake was the victim of theft last Friday and the whole incident was caught on camera. Investigators told News 10 they believe they are looking at video that shows two women making the heist.

"It's devastating to sit there and watch someone come in and steal stuff that you work so hard for," Jennifer Croch, an employee, said.

At about 5:20 a.m. on Friday, a dark colored vehicle pulled around the back of the flower shop. Surveillance footage shows at least two people taking items off of plant displays. In addition to that, the thieves also took three pots.

"Came back into the driveway, turned their lights off, got out of the car, stole the pots and then sat there for at least five minutes before they pulled away," Croch said.

Store employees suspect the thieves were familiar with the store's layout hours before they entered it. They also took some already sold decorations, which are known as fur-balls.

"We had had quite a few people ask 'oh hey are those for sale,' and we're like 'no, those are sold.' So it could have been one of those people who asked us," Croch said.

Employees say they have an idea of who they're looking for.

"We think it's two girls. I think it's a blue Ford Escape. Someone else thinks it's a Jeep. So it's hard to make out the make and model of the vehicle but it's dark blue," Croch said.

Store employees are asking for the community's help in identifying the thieves and they are considering taking new security measures.

"We talked about putting gates up, it's just heartbreaking, unfortunately we have to do that," Croch said.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office doesn't have any leads at this time, but they are still investigating the case.

Employees are also asking for everyone to go to their Facebook page "Designs by Judy," and look at the surveillance footage. You can also view that video at the bottom of this article.

If you have any information about the people in the video, or saw anything suspicious at the flower shop around 5:20 a.m. last Friday, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 517-768-7900.

