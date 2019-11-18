Thieves steal Spring Arbor Boy Scout troop's wood splitter

A local Boy Scout troop is going to have a much harder time raising money this fall and winter.

Troop 144's Boy Scout uniforms hang in the building where they meet weekly (source, WILX).

Someone stole a wood splitter they use to make firewood to sell.

Spring Arbor Troop 144 is a "high adventure" Boy Scout troop, so they go on lots of trips and do lots of activities. But that's all on hold right now because the thieves stole their main source of fundraising.

"Was going to split on a Sunday just for something to do and we walk down and no splitter," Troop volunteer Gale Easton said.

Easton has been volunteering with the troop for the last fifteen years. He donates his time and wood splitters so the boys could raise money and learn a little about economics.

"You have to pay your own way for 75 percent of the way, mom and dad can't just give you the money," Easton explained. "This makes the kid have a little sweat in the trip and they have a lot more fun on the trip when it's their money."

In the past, the troop has gone to Colorado, Maine, Venezuela and more. This year they haven't decided yet, but being down a wood splitter definitely makes it harder.

"Taking from kids that first off, want to work, second off, they're part of a group that is teaching them morals... I guess this is a grand moral--a lesson of what stealing does--it doesn't help the one person that stole it, but all the people it hurts involved along with it," Easton said.

For now, the troop is limited in what it can do. Easton hopes it will turn up, or at the very least, teach the boys another thing about the world.

"It's a good life lesson if nothing else."

The troop also sells oranges, grapefruit, and raffle tickets for fundraising. But there were a lot of boys who preferred the labor as opposed to selling.

Right now, they aren't sure how they will raise the money without the wood splitter.

If you have any information about the stolen wood splitter, contact the Spring Arbor Police Department at (517) 750-2913.

