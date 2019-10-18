Thieves steal 7000 lbs. of apples off trees

It was a heist with fruitful proportions...7,000 pounds of apples stripped from trees at a Michigan orchard.

The owners of an apple orchard in Fenton say thieves took fruit off five acres worth of trees sometime between October 6th and October 10th.

Spicer's Orcahrds is located on 10411 Clyde Road in Fenton.

The family-owned orchard, farm market and winery has been serving apples and the like to Michiganders since the 1950's, according to their website.

They say that the fruit that was taken is worth about $15,000 and that they don't have insurance because this sort of crime has never happened before.

They reportedly have trail cameras in the orchards but they are faced in a different direction for hunting season.

They also said that they check this particular orchard every 4 days to see if the apples are ready to be picked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Linden police at 810-735-5454.

