Thief spoils make a Make-A-Wish trip

A family from Michigan was really looking forward to a trip to Universal Studios put together by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but a thief decided to spoil it for them.

"This was a trip that we were all looking forward to," Stacey Defillippo said.

A family visiting the Orlando theme parks with Make-A-Wish hit by thieves. Defillippo said her purse was swiped at Universal Studios.

"Oh my gosh, it was instant panic," Defillippo said.

Defillippo said her 7-year-old son Ryen suffers from spina bifida and he's got a big surgery set for early December. So the family flew in from Michigan last week for some relaxation and fun.

"It was such a carefree trip," Defillippo said.

But she said that carefree feeling disappeared. She said she was told to leave her purse near her son's wheelchair before getting on one of the Harry Potter rides. She says when they returned the bag was gone.

"Everything we own was in there. Medical cards and the Make-A-Wish debit card," Defillippo said.

She said she notified park security.

Universal Orlando did release a statement on the incident saying, "We always work closely with our Make-A-Wish families and we are sorry for what this family experienced. Given what happened, we made sure this family had meals and snacks while they were here."

Park officials also say if there is surveillance video, they'll share it with police.

This mom is struggling to understand how someone could keep her stuff after seeing the medical and Make-A-Wish cards inside.

"Honest to God that's what's hurt me the most! To be honest ... it's just they have no idea the impact when you do just something as simple as just stealing something. It hurts way more than you can even explain," Defillippo said.

Defillippo said her son still had a great time even though they lost almost a full day of the vacation dealing with theft.

She said Make-A-Wish canceled the debit card and got the family some cash and said Universal's employees were kind and helpful.

