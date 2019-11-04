Thief caught on camera rummaging through cars in Holt

Take a look at this man caught on security camera, police say he could be responsible for multiple home invasions in Delhi Township.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office received reports of the break-ins early Monday morning.

It happened to several houses near Eifert and McCue streets in Holt.

One man in the area caught the person on camera. He told News 10 he's unnerved even though nothing was stolen.

"Saw an alert and watched it and this guy came walking up my driveway and tried to open both my vehicles and walked off," Jeffrey Hartmann said.

In the security video Hartmann woke up to this morning, you can see the person from both angles, jiggling his car doors, realizing they are locked, and heading off.

"It's a bit unnerving," Hartmann said. "I mean, it's one of the reasons we got the cameras."

And Hartmann wasn't the only one targeted that night. Not too far away, more security footage was taken in a garage of someone who police say could be the same man. The homeowner didn't want to talk on camera, but you can see the person going through their the car and then flipping off the camera after he sees it.

"It looked like the same person for sure, it's definitely shocking. There's been a couple of times where I have accidentally left the garage door open overnight so it's definitely something that could have happed to me. I'm worried about it. But I'm glad it wasn't the case for me...I just feel bad for them," Hartmann added.

The Sheriff's Office says a person took "undisclosed valuables" from cars that were unlocked. Hartmann and the other homeowner have turned over their footage to police, hoping to stop the man before he strikes again.

"I just hope he gets caught. Also the video, by posting it to Facebook...maybe it will stop some people doing it if they know there's a lot of neighbors around here that have cameras, you know? They may not come to this neighborhood."

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this individual to contact them at the Delhi Division at (517) 694-0045.

The Sheriff's office added that reports of break-ins usually decrease as the weather gets colder, but still they say to make sure your doors are locked at all times.

