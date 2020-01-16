'They are home!': Dogs stolen from Lansing yard returned safe

Two dogs stolen out of a Lansing yard over the weekend have been reunited with their owners.

In a Facebook post, the couple said late Wednesday the dogs were reunited with them after days of someone reportedly wanting $20,000 in exchange for their safe return.

The person, who has not been identified, reportedly left them in a yard of a fenced up abandoned home and told the owners where to find them.

"Thank you for all your shares and support," the post said.

It's unclear if the person who took them will face any charges.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.