Therapy dog finds way to visit seniors during coronavirus

Most nursing homes and assisted living facilities are not allowing visitors, to help protect a vulnerable population from the coronavirus. Those that offer pet therapy are finding it tricky to deliver under the restriction, but one facility is getting creative to allow a special four-legged friend.

Therapy dog Baby has been coming to Island City Assisted Living for 6 and a half years now bringing the therapy to the residents through their windows while she can't go inside.

"Baby is just a real, just a sweet soul."

Eight-year-old baby has been through her share of storms.

"She has been through a lot with the loss of her eyes and she has hearing loss as well. She's a cancer survivor and she's had some other issues"

But for the last six and a half years, Baby and her mom Pat are bringing nothing but joy and sunshine to the residents of Island City.

"She looks forward to it, we're here every week"

"She's our elf at Christmas time, our fireworks on the Fourth of July. She's our St. Valentine on Valentine's day so she's always here" said resident Stephanie Hall.

When the senior care facilities closed to all visitors because of coronavirus, Pat knew they had to find a way for Baby to still make her visits.

"We created a way where we can just go to the windows and keep everyone safe"

The seniors at the facility, grateful for every visit.

"Everybody loves her, yeah they do, she's a sweetheart"

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.