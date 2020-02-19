Theft incidents being investigated in Eaton County

Law enforcement in Eaton County is on the lookout for thieves after a string of crimes this past weekend.

Three businesses say they were all victims and now, they just want to know why they were targeted.

There was a giant hole in the wall that workers at TCI Inc of Michigan saw when they came into work Monday morning.

"They proceeded to come in here, kick the door in. They found keys to the pickup truck that was in here and they drove it through the wall and through a concrete barricade that we have posted outside," said Jason Farr, a foreman at TCI Inc of Michigan. "They started with the office first and they went through the drawers. We have no idea what their motive was behind it besides they were kind of looking for cash."

Farr said no money was taken but the suspects did drive off with an iPad and a red company truck.

"They rammed the bolt bin straight through this door, knocked this post out and caused structural damage to the building," Farr said.

Just a couple miles away, M50 Party Store and Crandall Brothers Trucking said they were also vandalized this weekend.

Both companies didn't want to speak on camera but say they weren't hit as bad as TCI.

M50 said whoever tried to break in didn't get far, leaving just their front door and window smashed.

Crandall's said nothing was stolen but someone tried to break into their vending machine.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said the incidents are still being investigated.

"If you see the truck, please contact us, contact the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, anything will help," Farr said.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said they do not have any suspects and no one has been arrested at this time.

