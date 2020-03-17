Theatrical & online simultaneous release

Most movie theaters across the country are empty as health officials urge social distancing practices to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comcast, the parent company of Universal Pictures and NBC News is breaking with tradition and will begin to release new films online while they are still in theaters.

The upcoming "Trolls World Tour" will be the first movie Comcast opens simultaneously online and in theaters.

Other films currently in theatres like "The Invisible Man" and "The Hunt" will be available for rental online, possibly as soon as Friday.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

