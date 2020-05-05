Theater fundraiser helping food bank

A fundraiser to help workers at a Grand Ledge movie theater has been such a success it's been expanded to help non-profit organizations.

Sun Theater has been offering popcorn to people 'drive-thru" style.

Since April 17, those who have stopped by the theater to grab some popcorn have donated several thousand dollars. Most of that money will go to the local food bank.

"We've got close to $9,000 we raised for the food bank and that's going to go such a long way here in this community and we're just happy to do it," said Chuck Pantera, owner of the Sun Theater.

The first chunk of money was used to pay the teenage employees of the theater who did not qualify for unemployment.

The theater's owner said another fundraiser has been planned for later this month to help the American Legion.

