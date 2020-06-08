The sunshine continues today

High pressure keeps the sunshine going across the area today. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows near 60 degrees.

Tuesday temperatures climb to near 90 degrees and the humidity levels will be rising. Tuesday should be a partly cloudy day. The remnants of Christobal will team up with a cold front to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s.

