The sunshine continues through Friday

High pressure East of Michigan will keep the sunshine going today and tomorrow. A cold front slowly moving our way will bring the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late Saturday through Monday.

Today high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Friday and Saturday high temperatures climb to the upper 80s to near 90. Saturday you may notice the humidity levels creeping up. High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.