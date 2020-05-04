The state of Michigan is mailing free condoms to those in need

For Michiganders looking to practice safe sex, Lansing and the mailman have you covered.

The state is accepting orders for free condoms which will be delivered directly to lucky users, during this unprecedented "public health crisis," officials said Friday.

Free condoms are normally given to local health departments and clinics to distribute within their communities. But now that virtually everyone has been ordered to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, condoms are being made available via email at at MDHHS-FreeCondoms@Michigan.gov.

"We feel that it is extremely important during this public health crisis to continue to support our communities in protecting themselves against unintended pregnancy, STIs, and HIV," state health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said in a statement.

The condoms will be mailed in plain packaging.

As of mid-day Friday, the state reported that it had received about 1,000 requests.

🎉The @MichiganHHS has launched a new FREE condom delivery service.



🎉The @MichiganHHS has launched a new FREE condom delivery service.



If you and your partner are staying home together, you can send an e-mail to mdhhs-freecondoms@michigan.gov and request condoms. Just include your name and address in the email.

Mailed government condoms are not new in Michigan, as the City of Detroit rolled out a similar plan earlier this year.

