The rising cost of having a baby

The cost of having a baby for some families continues to rise.

A new University of Michigan study found average out-of-pocket spending for maternity care was $4,500.00 in 2015.

That's up from $3,000.00 dollars in 2008.

Researchers say while the Affordable Care Act mandates full coverage of preventive services, it does not restrict how plans impose co-pays and deductibles for maternity care.

Out of pocket costs for C-section births increased from over $3,000.00 dollars in 2008 to over $5,000.00 in 2015.

