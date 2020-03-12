The prohibitive cost of medical care

One in three American families choose not to seek medical care due to the cost.

That's the finding of a new Bankrate.com survey...

At a time when access to health care is critically important for mitigating the coronavirus outbreak, the survey finds 32% of families skip out on things like medications, vaccinations, annual exams, vision checks and more, all because of the cost.

More than a quarter (28%) say they had to take on debt, borrow from family or friends, or tap into retirement savings to cover health care costs in the past year.

