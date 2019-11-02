The newest School of Rock 'rocks' Mid-Michigan with its Grand Opening

School of Rock has come to East Lansing.

School Of Rock Opens in East Lansing

On Saturday, they held their Grand Opening with a live band.

"We decided to open up school of rock because my husband is a musician his background and my background is marketing and education so we just wanted to bring both of those together," said Sarah Jackinchuk, Co-Owner School of Rock .

The new organization even brought in students from the Rochester School Of Rock to help kick off the grand opening.

"It's just kind of like where I go to escape from like stressful stuff from school or things like that," said Tommy Momrik, a School Of Rock Student.

The school offers music lessons to all ages.

"The fundamentals of music were going to break it down and learn an instrument then were going to be in a band together," said Jordan Lopez, Music Director.

To find more information about the School of Rock head to their website, HERE.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.