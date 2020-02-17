The move to ban rate discrimination

You could be paying more for car insurance and it has nothing to do with your driving.

We're talking no accidents, no tickets, and you could still be paying a higher rate.

The next time you hit the road, know this. Your history behind the steering wheel may not be what's driving up the cost of your insurance.

If you simply don't have a four-year college degree and a high paying job, you're just not eligible for the preferred company.

Eric Poe is blowing the whistle.

"It's a secret that nobody in my industry wants to divulge," Poe said.

Poe's been fighting for years to level the playing field, lobbying lawmakers at the state and federal level to change how insurance companies set rates.

"Don't think that the reason your rate is higher is because you're a bad driver or this insurance company simply charges more than other insurance companies," Poe said.

Poe's also the Chief Operating Officer of Cure Auto Insurance, a nonprofit competitor to the big insurance companies. Cure doesn't use education or occupation to set rates.

"Would someone look at you and go, well you're in the insurance industry does this benefit you in some way," Poe was asked.

"It benefits me in one way. That I'm able to compete for risks and drivers on the road without having to go after people that don't have high paying jobs and don't have good credit scores," Poe said.

We wanted to see this practice for ourselves, so we pulled up several insurance company websites. Let's go to Geico.com and get a rate quote. To get car insurance quotes. Let's get a quote for Lisa Williams.

Over and over we entered the same data, a 43-year-old woman. The same make and model vehicle, she drives a 2012 Honda. Same address and a clean driving history. We made her a waitress.

They want to know her education. She's going to have a high school degree. And we got a quote: $148.19 a month.

And then we kept all the information the same, but this time we turned that waitress into a doctor with a college degree.

Let's give her a DUI. A few minutes later, it went down: $129.86.

So the doctor with the DUI had a lower insurance quote than the waitress with a perfect driving record.

We did this multiple times on the Geico and Progressive insurance sites and the rate quote always dropped for the DUI doctor. When we asked both Geico and Progressive about this practice, both companies referred us to The American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

They say insurance companies use many factors.

"An insurance company can't use a rating factor unless we can prove to that state's regulators that that relates to risk. If a consumer feels for one reason or another feels that they're not getting the kind of price that they feel is good for them, they have the ability to shop around," Dave Snyder said.

Not all auto insurance companies ask for occupation or education. State Farm and Allstate are just two examples.

The "Paid Act" that would ban the use of those factors to determine rates is stuck in a congressional committee right now.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.