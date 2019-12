The more flights, the merrier!

To accommodate for an increase in people traveling this December U.S. airlines are adding 88-thousand seats per day.

That equals out to 884 more flights per day.

47.5 million passengers are expected to fly on U.S. airlines over the 18-day Winter holiday travel period, from Thursday, December 19th, through Sunday, January 5th.

The busiest travel days are expected to be December 20th, 21st, 26th and 27th.

