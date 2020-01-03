A new study from the Centers for Disease Control reveals the mental toll of living with arthritis.
The latest data shows one-third of adults with arthritis have struggled with depression, and one in five have frequent mental distress.
Women, sexual minorities, and people living in Appalachian and southern states were especially at risk.
