The man in the big red suit cheers up families at Sparrow

PHOTO STORY: Photographer, Sara Schulz, News 10

Santa Claus came to town on Friday, Dec. 20 and visited the at Sparrow Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

He spread holiday cheer which is sometimes hard to come by in the NICU.

He visited the prematurely born infants in their incubators.

He hugged parents and family members.

He even heard from siblings about what they wanted for Christmas and posed for photos.

