The 'lowest thing': Woman sent to prison for adoption fraud

A Michigan woman has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for an adoption scam that broke the hearts and emptied the wallets of couples anxious to adopt babies.

Enhelica Wiggins of Saginaw County admits she faked her own pregnancy and committed other acts of deception.

The scam's ringleader, Tara Lee, faces a longer sentence when she returns to court on March 26. Wiggins and Lee fooled couples into believing they could arrange adoptions by connecting them to pregnant women.

Wiggins sometimes posed as the birth mother on three-way calls. Federal Judge Bernard Friedman said the case “screams for punishment."

