The highs and lows of flipping houses

The number of homes "flipped" in the United States reached its highest level in nearly 14 years during the first quarter.

According to a report from Attom Data Solutions 7.5% of all home sales in the nation were flips, but the latest profit margin sits at the lowest level since the third quarter of 2011.

The average return on investment was 36.7%.

That's down from about a 41% return on investment a year earlier.

