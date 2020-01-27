The clouds hold on today

A rather quiet weather week is ahead with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Our average high temperature is 30 degrees. Overnight lows this week will be in the low to mid 20s.

The clouds hold on across Mid-Michigan again today. High pressure in the Northern Plains is pushing drier air our way on a Northwest breeze. We should see at least a few breaks in the clouds Tuesday and Wednesday at times. Thursday promises to be a partly cloudy day. Snow showers are possible for the up coming weekend.

