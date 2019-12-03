The clouds hold on across the area

Clouds may hold on across the area over the next 3 days. A few flurries may pop up in the area today through Wednesday. High temperatures today through Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows the next few nights should be in the upper 20s to near 30.

Slightly drier air is expected to sweep in Thursday night and that should get the area back in some sunshine for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures remain in the 30s Friday and Saturday. Rain showers are possible Sunday afternoon into Monday with highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.