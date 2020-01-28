The clouds hold on... A few flurries possible

During the night some patchy drizzle and flurries may have a few slick spots on untreated roadways early today. We may have a few breaks in the clouds early today, but they will not last long. Most of the day we will once again be under the clouds. A stray flurry remains possible through the day. Temperatures will not move much today with highs in the low to mid 30s. It will be a few degrees cooler tonight with lows in the low 20s.

Wednesday through Friday the weather remains uneventful across the area. Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 30s. Thursday and Friday we are partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We have the chance of snow showers Friday night into Saturday. High temperatures Saturday in the low 30s. any snowfall Friday night and Saturday should be an inch or less.

