The city of Jackson monitors the Grand River as water levels rise

The city of Jackson is keeping an eye on the rising Grand River.

According to the National Weather Service, the city is still in a flood warning until January 19.

City officials say the river levels are higher than normal right now.

Crews were out Saturday and Sunday, clearing drains to alleviate areas of downtown and neighborhood streets that did experience moderate flooding from this weekend's storms.

"The worst of the weather is over, but we could continue to see flooding here at the Grand River as we see some snow and ice melt and some of the water continues to travel down to the river," said Aaron Dimick, the Jackson Public Information Officer. "So we are kind of not out of the woods yet as far as flooding concerns go, of course it's a big concern and we're going to continue to keep an eye on it."

The National Weather Service says the Grand River is a big area of concern this week as it could reach record levels.