The benefits of workout music

There's now scientific evidence that listening to music does benefit your workout!

Researchers in Australia looked at multiple studies on music's impact on sports-related activities, or exercise routines.

They found music made people feel better as they worked out, it made exercise seem easier, and it improved oxygen consumption.

Faster music tended to offer more benefits as did working out at the same pace as the music.

The study was led by researchers at University of Southern Queensland (AUS) and published in 'Psychological Bulletin.'

