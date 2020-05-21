The Who's Roger Daltrey concerned about teens with cancer

Roger Daltrey worries that the coronavirus pandemic will have a devastating effect on a special group of people in need - teens with cancer.

The Who frontman, along with bandmate Pete Townsend, started the Teen Cancer America foundation in 2012 to deal with the specific needs of teenage cancer patients.

The organization has funded specialized hospital wings and services for teens and their families. But heading into June, which is National Cancer Survivors Month, the situation is looking bleak.

Teen Cancer America funding depends on live performances, but with venues closed and touring postponed, the organization could be in trouble.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.