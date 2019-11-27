The U.S. birth rate continues to decline.

A new CDC report shows the number of births dropped by 2% in 2018 reaching an all-time low.

The teen birth rate also continued to decrease falling another 7%.

In fact the only increase in births was among women between 35 and 44.

And while there are fewer C-section and multiple births the pre-term birth rate rose for the fourth straight year.

The study was led by researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

