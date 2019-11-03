The Popeye's Chicken Sandwich is officially back

Calling all chicken sandwich lovers, Popeye's popular spicy chicken sandwich is back.

The manager of a Popeye's in Delta Township says his business hasn't had any for over a week. (Source WILX)

The Popeye's in Lansing was packed on Sunday with people waiting to get their hands on the highly sought-after spicy chicken sandwich.

All this after Popeye's abruptly sold out of its sandwich in back in August.

Now, after a torturous two month wait, its back and customers couldn't be more excited.

And good news, Popeye's says Sunday's return of the spicy chicken sandwich is as a permanent item and the fast food chain doesn't anticipate running out.

