MI Nursery and Landscape Association asks to go back to work

One of the things that led to Wednesday's protest is the Governor's declaration that landscaping and lawn care services are not essential businesses. That infuriated people who work in the industry and frustrated people who suddenly couldn't buy gardening supplies.

The Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association.

The Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) says they understand why people decided to protest, but it was in their association's best interest not to participate.

"If these were normal times, the association would have been there and would have helped carry them, absolutely we believe in that right, but we aren't under normal circumstances," Amy Upton, Executive Director of Michigan Nursery & Landscape Association said.

Amy Upton says the MNLA supports the reasoning behind the protest but felt it wouldn't be in the industry's best interest to be part of it.

"I applaud their efforts, but for our industry and where we're at now, we felt it would be more productive to work with the governor's office and the governors and get allowances and for those who can safely go back to work," Upton said.

Upton says the association has been asking the Governor's office to allow its members who work in landscape, retail garden centers and other areas to return to work. She says workers will be able to accommodate social distancing.

"We have a very short period of time for our greenhouse growers and our retail garden centers to make their money for the entire year and we are rapidly losing that time. By virtue of what our industry is the majority of us work outside. Our retail garden centers are set up with open-air and it wouldn't be too difficult to put these procedures in place," Upton said.

Upton says she hopes that by proving they can provide a safe work environment they will be allowed to go back to work.

The Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association says its members could help keep customers safe by offering curbside pickup and online payment options like most retail stores.

