The Latest: Trump order makes it crime to stockpile supplies

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order making it a crime to excessively stockpile personal protective equipment that is needed by medical personnel to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has already launched investigations into people who are hoarding supplies and price gouging.

The order allows Trump to designate some items as scarce, although none have been identified yet.

Barr says anyone sitting on a warehouse full of surgical masks will “be hearing a knock on your door.”

