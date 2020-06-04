Man seen with bow and arrow at protest charged with assault

A man captured on video aiming a bow and arrow at protesters in Salt Lake City over the weekend was charged Thursday with assault and weapon possession.

Brandon McCormick, 57, of Taylorsville, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault and threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel.

He was reportedly pushed to the ground on Saturday after pointing the bow and arrow at people protesting the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police. People then flipped over his car and set it on fire.

No attorney was listed in court records who could comment on McCormick’s behalf.

McCormick was seen getting out of his car and yelling, “All lives matter,” police said in court documents. Video footage shows he grabbed a large knife from his car and moved toward a crowd while continuing to yell.

McCormick then went back to his car, where he grabbed a bow and arrow, according to additional footage. He drew the arrow back and pointed it at several people in the crowd, police said.

In an interview McCormick gave Monday to the Fox 13 TV station, he said his actions were not driven by racism.

“It has nothing to do with racism,” McCormick told Fox 13. “I just feel that all lives matter. That’s why I was chanting that the whole time.”

McCormick has a brief criminal history that spans across California and Utah. He was convicted in San Bernardino, California, on felony charges of battery on a peace officer or fireman and the possession, manufacturing or selling of a dangerous weapon.

He was charged with assault in Taylorsville on May 7 in a suspected road rage incident, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said. McCormick was reportedly angry that another car pulling a trailer was driving too slow, resulting in a fistfight.

In a separate incident, three other men have been charged in the destruction of a Salt Lake City police car set on fire during protests Saturday.

Connor Peebles, 21, of Belmont, Michigan, helped flip the vehicle onto its roof, prosecutors said in court documents. Peebles was charged Wednesday with felony counts of criminal mischief and rioting.

A police officer was arriving at the police station when she was surrounded by a crowd of people who began pounding on the windows, prosecutors said. Other officers helped her out of the car before it was destroyed.

Peebles later told police that he had damaged the patrol car and thrown water bottles at police officers, authorities said in court documents.

Peebles could face up to five years in prison if convicted of the riot count. The criminal mischief count carries a more severe punishment because of the number of people involved with flipping the car and is punishable by up to life in prison, according to court documents.

Two Salt Lake City men who are accused of tossing combustible substances into the patrol car were both charged with arson in federal court on Wednesday.

The police car had over $5,000 worth of damage, according to police.

No attorney was listed in court records who could comment on Peebles’ behalf.

