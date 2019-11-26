The Latest: Denver airport operations almost back to normal

Operations are getting back to normal at Denver’s airport as a snowstorm moves out of Colorado but it could take days for airlines to accommodate travelers whose flights were canceled.

Officials say the storm dropped about 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow at the airport. That led to the cancellation of about 30 percent of the airport’s average 1,600 daily flights, mostly for Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

Southwest spokesman Brad Hawkins said Tuesday it will take “a couple of days” to accommodate stranded passengers on other flights because there are few available empty seats available during the heavy Thanksgiving travel period. That makes it harder for airlines to rebook passengers whose flights have been canceled.

The storm is expected to dump snow on the airport in Minneapolis but most snow is expected to fall overnight when few flights are scheduled.

