The King is back with the Impossible Sausage

Plant based meat substitutes are becoming more popular, especially in 2019 since the creation of the startup Impossible Foods.

Fast food restaurants like Burger King debuted the Impossible Burger when it launched its Impossible Whopper

Now, Burger King is bringing another Impossible food to your taste buds.

Lansing is one of five locations across that Burger King will be testing it's new Impossible Sausage Croissan'wich.

The Impossible Croissan’wich features a croissant bun, egg, cheese and a seasoned plant-based sausage from Impossible Foods.

