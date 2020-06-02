The Great American Cleanup is back on!

The annual Great American Cleanup is back on.

The nation's largest community improvement program, put on by "Keep America Beautiful," had been tabled this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

But as the country continues to reopen, the program is resuming, and will run through mid-October.

The Great American Cleanup offers service projects in more than 15-thousand communities across America.

Volunteers are being asked to register if they wish to be contacted as individual events are rescheduled in their area.

