The Diocese of Lansing publishes guidelines to safely re-open public masses by the end of this month.

The Diocese of Lansing has put out some new guidelines to help parishes safely reopen masses by the end of the month.

"These guidelines will help parishes take small but sure and certain steps in the coming days and weeks towards safely resuming public Masses in a prudent and sensible way and with a commitment to the highest standards of public health," said Jeremy Priest, Director of Worship for the Diocese of Lansing.

These guidelines are as follows:

-Starting Monday parishes can welcome up to five percent of their church's seating capacity for daily masses held Monday through Saturday.

-Worshipers must wear face masks and parishes are highly encouraged to keep livestreaming services.

-Starting May 29, the number of people who can attend mass goes from five to 25 percent.

-Sunday masses will remain suspended across the Diocese of Lansing until at least July 31.

The gradual reopening of Masses comes two months after the Diocese of Lansing suspended public liturgies in an attempt to help stem the spread of the COVId-19 virus.

