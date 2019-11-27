Thanksgiving parade, dog show, football all on WILX

There's no reason to change the channel from WILX on Thursday, as we have a full day of great family viewing for your holiday.

NEWS 10 Today kicks off the day at 4:30 a.m. on channel 10 followed by the Today show at 7 a.m.

Then at 9 a.m. you can watch the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Emmy-winning "Pose" actor Billy Porter, Latin singer Ozuna and Grammy-winning performers Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Chicago and Kelly Rowland will be among the stars celebrating at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Macy's said Friday that Ciara, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Debbie Gibson, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi also will participate in the 93rd annual parade on Nov. 28. Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," That Girl Lay Lay, Natasha Bedingfield, Chris Young, NCT 127, Chris Janson and Josh Dela Cruz.

This can't miss tradition is on until noon.

And then just in time for your appetizers, you can watch the National Dog Show presented by Purina.

NBC will celebrate man's best friend in the 18th anniversary edition of the family-favorite holiday special where canines vie for top honors in their breed, group and overall Best In Show. The show helps raise money for a variety of canine-related causes. “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®” will be hosted by award-winning TV personality, author and Broadway star John O Hurley (“Seinfeld,” “Dancing with the Stars”), and expert analyst and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei, who has officiated at dog shows worldwide. NBC correspondent and sports broadcasting Hall of Famer Mary Carillo will report from inside the show ring, with former U.S. Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir offering behind-the-scenes access as backstage contributors. A new American Kennel Club-sanctioned breed will be included in this year s competition, bringing the total recognized breeds to 193. The Azawakh (hound group) is a loyal, independent and deeply affectionate sight hound known for its short coat, long and lean appearance and excellent companionship and guardianship. Since 2003, 46 new breeds have been introduced to the event. Last year, a 3-year-old male Whippet named Whiskey took home the Best in Show title among the seven group winners. Whiskey has more than 20 Best in Show titles and went on to win the American Kennel Club s National Championship in January.

Then, in case you missed it, or you'd like some nice holiday background noise for your dinner, the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be rebroadcast.

Christmas Across America is on at 5 p.m. followed by NEWS 10 at 6.

Christmas Across America - Small Town Big Deal features family friendly stories from coast to coast of a dazzling holiday boat parade to an insider's look at a real Santa School.

Your favorites, Nightly News, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy, will be on from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

And at 8 p.m. sit down with some pumpkin pie and enjoy the New Orleans Saints at the Atlanta Falcons for the NFL's Thanksgiving Night game. NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Saints vs. the Falcons on all of their platforms.

NEWS 10 at 11 p.m. follows the football game and the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon wraps up your day.

Happy Thanksgiving from WILX NEWS 10.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.