Thanksgiving feast courtesy of Pringles

If you're already salivating over the thought of that Thanksgiving meal with turkey, dressing, and all the fixings you can get a taste early, thanks to Pringles.

It's rolling out a new "Friendsgiving Feast Turducken" kit, which comes with turkey, duck and chicken-flavored chips that you can stack and eat.

There are other combinations, including cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie in the special tray.

The limited edition kit, which costs $15.99, will only be available starting at noon eastern on Thursday at Kelloggstore.com, and not in stores.

Last year's Thanksgiving dinner assortment sold out in 41 minutes.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.