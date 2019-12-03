Texting option now available for sexual assault survivors

Governor Whitmer announced a new texting service on Tuesday for survivors of sexual assault.

The service is an extension to the sexual assault hotline already in place.

People who use it will get immediate help and support from a trained professional.

“This texting feature is an important way to make sure every survivor in Michigan has direct access to the support and resources they deserve,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I want every survivor in our state to know that your voice and your story matter, and when you’re ready to talk, we’re ready to listen.”

Both the texting and calling options offer free confidential and anonymous support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The service is available to support survivors, their families and friends as long as they need it.

The hotline was launched in 2018 to ensure the 40% of Michiganders without access to direct sexual assault services had somewhere to turn for help and support, according to the release.

“The hotline and new texting feature give sexual assault survivors more options when it comes to where, when and how they reach out for help,” said Debi Cain, Executive Director of the Division of Victim Services within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Now more than ever before, survivors in Michigan have direct access to the support and resources they need for immediate help and long-term healing.”

Visit www.michigan.gov/voices4 to learn more about sexual assault services in Michigan.

