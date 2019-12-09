Texting option added to sexual assault hotline

Michigan is adding a texting option to its hotline for sexual assault victims.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the changes to the sexual assault hotline during a summit to fight sexual assault at Eastern Michigan University.

“This texting feature is an important way to make sure every survivor in Michigan has direct access to the support and resources they deserve,” Whitmer said. “I want every survivor in our state to know that your voice and your story matter, and when you’re ready to talk, we’re ready to listen.”

According to Whitmer's office, the hotline ensures that 40 percent of Michiganders without access to direct sexual assault services have somewhere to turn for help and support.

Survivors can now text 1-866-238-1454 to receive immediate help and support from trained professionals.

The hotline is free, confidential and offers anonymous support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People can also learn more at https://www.michigan.gov/voices4

