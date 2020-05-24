Texas woman surprised to deliver baby in bathtub just before Mother’s Day

The parents of a newborn in Texas are sharing the incredible story of having a surprise baby. The boy’s mother had no idea she was pregnant until she delivered.

A new mother, only identified as Cindy, gave birth to 5-pound baby boy Jaxson on May 9, but it was no ordinary pregnancy for her and her boyfriend, Chris, because Cindy didn’t know she was pregnant.

“We don’t have any ultrasounds, no heartbeats, no pregnancy photos,” Chris said. “There was no signs. There was no kicking. She gained 10 pounds through the entire pregnancy. She had her little woman time show up every month.”

Cindy says the day Jaxson was born was a normal Saturday until she started getting cramps.

“I got in the bathtub, as I normally would, and then, not even an hour later, he was here. I never felt like I had to push, but at a certain point, I felt like my body was pushing. He came very quick after that," she said.

Jaxson never cried; instead, he was awake and alert. Cindy called 911 and waited to be taken to the hospital.

Chris was away visiting family at the time, so when Cindy finally called to tell him the news, he thought she was joking.

"She ended up FaceTiming me with the doctors, and that's when it set in that hey, she wasn't making this up at all," he said.

The two are now scrambling to catch up with the duties of parenting. They made a baby registry, and friends and family have been sending them packages, even if it took a while for anyone to believe the incredible story.

“He’s just so perfect and healthy,” said Cindy of Jaxson, his parents’ little miracle.

