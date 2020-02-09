Texas teen fatally shot for standing up to school bully, police say

A 15-year-old boy from Texas is charged with murder after he allegedly killed a 16-year-old who, days prior, stopped him from assaulting another teenager.

Samuel Reynolds, 16, was an Arlington High School sophomore who played on soccer teams around the area. Police say he was fatally shot by a 15-year-old, who he stopped from assaulting another teenager. (Source: Reynolds Family/KTVT/CNN)

Police say the 15-year-old suspect decided to confront 16-year-old Samuel Reynolds on Thursday afternoon in the hallway of the Pinewoods Apartments in Arlington, Texas, where Reynolds lived.

Security cameras captured the suspect pulling a .40 caliber gun and shooting Reynolds, who later died, according to officials. The teen was arrested soon after the alleged crime and charged with murder.

“It’s just so senseless. It’s so tragic. It could’ve been avoided,” said Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Department.

Police say a few days prior to the shooting, Reynolds saw the suspect bullying another student and stopped the assault.

“Our victim had broke up a fight a few days prior between what he described as a smaller boy, who was kind of being picked on. After he broke up the fight, he started having some trouble with the suspect,” Cook said.

Authorities are angry that a young man was killed for doing the right thing and that someone gave a 15-year-old access to a handgun.

“That’s the question: how did he get the gun? And that’s something we want answers for. We are sick and tired of children in our community coming into contact with firearms and possessing them and using them in these types of manner,” Cook said.

Police say they will prosecute whoever made it possible for the 15-year-old to get his hands on a gun.

Reynolds was an Arlington High School sophomore who played on soccer teams around the area. The school flew its flags at half-staff to honor him, and it has been offering grief counselors for students, teachers and staff.

“I’m really sad about him,” said Reynolds’ friend, Christian Vasquez. “When I found out about it, I was gonna cry. Because I… he was one of my favorite friends actually.”

Police did not release a lot of information about the alleged shooter because he is underage, but they did say he is a middle school student.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KTVT, Reynolds Family via CNN. All rights reserved.