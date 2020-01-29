Texas man jumps on driver’s hood in attempt to stop him from fleeing accident scene

An Uber Eats driver in Houston was hospitalized in critical condition after being thrown off the hood of a moving car as its driver allegedly tried to flee the scene of an accident.

Mohssine Chihani, a 58-year-old Uber Eats deliveryman, was hospitalized in critical condition after he fell off the hood of a car that police say hit his moments before. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Surveillance video from a Houston convenience store captured a minor fender bender Monday afternoon between a red car driven by 58-year-old Mohssine Chihani, an Uber Eats deliveryman, and a dark gray Nissan.

Witnesses say Chihani had just picked up an Uber Eats order from a taco truck when the gray Nissan slowly backed into his car. Police say Chihani was trying to take a photo of the Nissan’s front license plate when the driver decided to take off.

“They got in an argument, did not want to give the insurance information to each other and just tried to run away or something,” said the owner of the convenience store.

As the Nissan’s driver pulled away, Chihani climbed on his car hood. Undeterred, the driver continued down the street with the deliveryman still on the hood.

Chihani fell off about a block away. Houston Fire Department paramedics found him lying in the street with major injuries to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are searching for the driver of the gray Nissan, who fled the scene.

Uber says it is working with investigators as well as attempting to reach out to Chihani to check on his wellbeing.

