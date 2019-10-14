Texas' Rep. Thornberry said China is pushing to be a "predominant power in the world"

Texas Republican Mac Thornberry (R-TX) said in an interview Americans should be concerned China is making moves to be the predominant power in the world.

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) discusses what he would like Congressional lawmakers to do to combat China's rising dominance. (Source: GrayDC)

Thornberry said China is using the economy, technology and trade to be a rising power.

“Obviously, it affects our pocket books, but it also affects our safety and security. It also affects our privacy. And China, they’ve developed a system where they have monitored our citizens both with cameras and everything they do online and it’s reported to the government," he said.

“So they want authoritarian monitoring of citizens to be the standard for the world. In the United States, we don’t believe in that," Thornberry said.

The Congressman is also concerned China is trying to get access to people's digital footprint.

He said Congress is working to combat these issues, but they need to do more.

“We are trying to get our act together to compete militarily. We put a ban on any U.S. government entity buying telecommunications equipment from certain Chinese companies, as another example," he said.

