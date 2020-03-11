Test your smoke detectors monthly

When is the last time you checked the smoke detectors in your house?

The Red Cross said double-checking your smoke detectors is step one to keeping yourself and your home safe from a fire.

The state fire marshall said smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month to make sure they're working properly.

However, a lot of people don't actually know how to do that.

"When an alarm has a low battery, it will give an intermitted chirp. And believe it or not, there was a survey done when they asked people 'what does it mean when you smoke alarm chirps?' and many of the people who responded to the survey said it means my smoke alarm is working. Quite the opposite, the chirp means your battery is going dead and if you don't replace the battery, you won't have a working smoke alarm," said State Fire Marshall Kevin Sehlmeye.

A smoke alarm will only make sound if it is low on battery or warning you that there is a fire.

